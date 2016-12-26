Who Not Us?: Black Couple Discusses Infertility
Min. Tony Muhammad Explains The Black Dollar Matter Challenge
Case’s Faves: Black-owned Vegan Lipstick
Dorothy Brown Presents Winter Coats to Varsity Football Team
Spectacular New Year’s Eve Bash on 47th Street Countdown with Soulful Sounds
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Black Owned Tax Company Expands to Chicago
What a Trump Presidency Means for Your Small Business [Infographic]
Have You Taken the Black Dollars Matter Challenge?
Vic Mensa Shows Black Youth Are Politically Aware
Home / Entertainment / News / xXx: Return of Xander Cage

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Entertainment, News December 26, 2016 Off 17

Directed by DJ Caruso and starring Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Toni Collette, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Tony Jaa, Kris Wu, Michael Bisping, Rory McCann, Nicky Jam, Neymar Jr., Samuel L. Jackson
 
The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box.
Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Popular Interviews

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories