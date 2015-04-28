Young Black Man Talks About What’s Missing in the Baltimore Riots Conversation

Obviously concerned about the dehumanizing of Black people in the aftermath of the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody in Baltimore, author Derrick Jaxn recorded this video giving a commentary that’s different than the narrative being told on national news networks.
Below his discusses “what everybody is missing about the riots in Baltimore.” What are your thoughts?
Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.
