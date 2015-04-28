disney150

Young Black Man Talks About What's Missing in the Baltimore Riots Conversation

Young Black Man Talks About What’s Missing in the Baltimore Riots Conversation

Advocacy, News April 28, 2015 238 681
19713_497185557101436_3278473175763912781_n

Photo via Facebook

Obviously concerned about the dehumanizing of Black people in the aftermath of the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody in Baltimore, author Derrick Jaxn recorded this video giving a commentary that’s different than the narrative being told on national news networks.

Below his discusses “what everybody is missing about the riots in Baltimore.” What are your thoughts?

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

